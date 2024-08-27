Neil Critchley was relieved of his duties as head coach on Wednesday, August 21. Since then Richard Keogh has taken over as caretaker, Dan Grimshaw has been sold to Plymouth Argyle, and the Seasiders have drawn 4-4 with Cambridge United, having held a three-goal lead.

Blackpool are still without a win in League Two this season having lost to both Crawley Town and Stockport County, which ultimately ended up costing Critchley his job. Any new manager or head coach could be coming in to Bloomfield Road with not much of a chance of signing his own players, as the summer transfer window shuts at 11.00 pm on Friday (August 30).

When the betting markets opened, Ryan Lowe was installed as the favourite but the former Preston North End boss was swiftly ruled out. Since then several men have been in the running, and right now Pete Wild finds himself as the front-runner for the role, if the betting markets are anything to go by.

He is valued at 4/6 with various bookmakers, and that now puts him ahead of the likes of Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam, who have both spoke out about being linked with the job. Wild is out of work after leaving Barrow in the summer. He guided them to an eight-placed finish in League Two last season, missing out on the play-offs by a point.

The 40-year-old focused on coaching at a young age, and was given his first gig by Oldham Athletic in 2019 after managing them twice on a caretaker basis. During his time at Boundary Park, he guided them to a 14th-placed finish. The longest stint at a club was with Halifax Town, and he led them to sixth and 10th placed finishes in the National League.

Brian Barry-Murphy, who was believed to have applied for the Preston North End job before they landed on Paul Heckingbottom is second favourite, whilst Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are third and fourth. Both have spoken of how they are happy at their current clubs.

In what is a long list of options, the likes of Liam Manning and Nathan Jones are listed but there is nothing to suggest they're in the running. Both are seemingly happy at Bristol City and Charlton Athletic, and are extremely unlikely to leave their posts.

Caretaker boss Richard Krogh is in the top 10 along with Micky Mellon, Lowe, Leam Richardson, Scott Lindsey and Steve Bruce. Mellon and Lindsey are currently in work with Oldham Athletic and Crawley Town, whilst Lowe, Richardson and Bruce are all without jobs.

Bruce hasn’t managed since 2022, but was recently linked with the Jamaica job, but Steve McClaren landed it. Richardson left Rotherham United towards the end of last season and was replaced by Steve Evans. He has experience of winning promotion from League One having guided Wigan Athletic to the title.

As of Tuesday afternoon, here are the latest ‘Next Blackpool manager’ odds, provided by BettingOdds.com.

1 . Gary Rowett (Unemployed) Odds of being named the next Blackpool manager: 25/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Jones (Charlton Athletic) Odds of being named the next Blackpool manager: 25/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Gareth Ainsworth (Unemployed) Odds of being named the next Blackpool manager: 25/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Dave Challinor (Stockport County) Odds of being named the next Blackpool manager: 25/1 Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Liam Manning (Bristol City) Odds of being named the next Blackpool manager: 25/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales