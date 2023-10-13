Blackpool long-term absentees take another step forward in their recovery from injury

Blackpool have eased two of their long-term absentees back into training this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Gabriel has been out of action since April with a knee injury, while Kyle Joseph has only managed a brief cameo for the Seasiders since his summer move to Bloomfield Road from Swansea City.

Neil Critchley believes the pair have been able to help each other throughout their spells on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They’ve joined in with a little bit of training this week,” he explained.

Neil Critchley has provided an injury update (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

"It was just a bit of ball work and warming up with the group, just to integrate them back into the team environment.

"It can be a little bit lonely being on your own with the fitness coaches and sports science teams, just doing endless amounts of running and ball work.

"For them to be in a bit more of a social aspect with the other players is a step forward for them, but there’ll still be some time away yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having each other during this time means they’ve had someone to push and pull them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re all competitive animals in this business and when you’ve got someone working alongside you, you want to prove yourself.

"They can give each other moral support and pull each other through a tough period.

"Jordan (Gabriel) has been out for five months so he’s had not pre-season and he’s not even started training with the group yet.

"When he does we’ll start to build his fitness back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the same with Kyle (Joseph) really. He’s had an interrupted pre-season, so when they both come back we’ll look at them on an individual basis, because what’s right for one isn’t right for the other.

"We’ll only start looking at games where we can involve them off the back of a decent amount of training first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road, Critchley states he’s got no fresh injury concerns.

"Everyone is fine,” he said.

"There’s no issues from Tuesday night, everyone came through with a clean bill of health.