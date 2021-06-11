Blackpool loan striker awaits Everton's decision on the next step in his football education

The striker was a huge hit at Bloomfield Road, hitting double figures despite only arriving on loan at the end of January.

While his parent club are keen to tie Simms down to a longer deal, it’s understood they are willing to loan him out to the Championship next season.

“The main thing is to get back fit,” Simms said, having missed Blackpool’s play-off final victory with a groin injury.

Ellis Simms missed the play-off final with injury

“It has been a great experience at Blackpool and I have loved playing. I am not sure what will happen next, it is up to Everton

“Whatever it is, I am happy and just looking forward to next season and continuing to play.

“I am still young and learning. I am not the finished article. There are always things to improve and I need to build on my strengths.

“I can work on my runs behind, my hold-up play and link-up play, and a lot of off-the-ball aspects like defensive positioning. You can always get better.”

While Everton are reportedly preparing a new contract for Simms, it’s understood the Toffees will loan out the 20-year-old for a second successive season, with the second tier his most likely destination.

This increases the chances of Simms returning to Bloomfield Road next term, having scored 10 goals in 23 games during his stint playing under Neil Critchley.

Simms made the move to the Fylde coast during the January transfer window, his first loan move away from Goodison Park.

The highly-rated youngster, who signed a three-year professional contract with Everton in the summer of 2019, got off to the perfect start, scoring twice off the bench on his debut in the 5-0 rout of Wigan Athletic.

The Oldham-born striker had a bit of a quiet spell after that, but he finished the campaign in electric form, scoring five times in just four games.

They were crucial goals as well, his brace in the 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers sealing Blackpool’s spot in the play-offs.

Simms would then go on to bag another double in the first leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

The striker was set to start in the Wembley final against Lincoln City, but suffered a groin injury in the dying moments of Blackpool’s final training session.