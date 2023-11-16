Blackpool linked with Sheffield Wednesday key figure who has previous experience at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool are reportedly set to add a new figure to their recruitment team.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Seasiders are close to bringing in Dean Hughes- who is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have undergone several changes in the last few months, with a number of staff members departing Hillsborough.

What is Hughes’ role with Sheffield Wednesday?

Dean Hughes is reportedly set to join Blackpool's recruitment team

Hughes is currently Head of Technical Analysis and Recruitment Analysis for the South Yorkshire club.

Link to Blackpool staff member

He first made the move to Wednesday in 2019, with Steve Bruce bringing him alongside David Downes.

The pair worked together at Hillsborough for nearly five years, before the now-Blackpool sporting director made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer.

Other roles

Hughes was also with Downes during his time at Aston Villa, spending two years as a performance analyst for the Lions.

Prior to that, he also held a role with Hull City A.F.C.

Education

The Owls analyst is no stranger to Lancashire, having studied sports coaching at UCLan.

Previous stint with the Seasiders