Blackpool linked with Sheffield Wednesday key figure who has previous experience at Bloomfield Road
According to the Sheffield Star, the Seasiders are close to bringing in Dean Hughes- who is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls have undergone several changes in the last few months, with a number of staff members departing Hillsborough.
What is Hughes’ role with Sheffield Wednesday?
Hughes is currently Head of Technical Analysis and Recruitment Analysis for the South Yorkshire club.
Link to Blackpool staff member
He first made the move to Wednesday in 2019, with Steve Bruce bringing him alongside David Downes.
The pair worked together at Hillsborough for nearly five years, before the now-Blackpool sporting director made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer.
Other roles
Hughes was also with Downes during his time at Aston Villa, spending two years as a performance analyst for the Lions.
Prior to that, he also held a role with Hull City A.F.C.
Education
The Owls analyst is no stranger to Lancashire, having studied sports coaching at UCLan.
Previous stint with the Seasiders
During this time, his CV includes a voluntary stint at Bloomfield Road as a analyst assistant between October 2011 and May 2012.