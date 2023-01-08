Blackpool are being linked with Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay. He is first-team coach at Old Trafford and currently works under Erik ten Hag.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Scotsman has emerged on the Seasiders’ radar as a potential Michael Appleton replacement. However, the pressure could ease off the current boss after yesterday’s impressive 4-1 win over Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at Bloomfield Road.

Ramsay moved to United just under two years ago having previously worked with the Wales national team set-up for seven-and-a-half years. He has also worked at Chelsea, Shrewsbury Town, Swansea City and with Loughborough University. In addition, holds a UEFA A-license and speaks Spanish and French.

Blackpool are back in action next Saturday at home to Watford as they look to build on their win over Forest. The Tangerines are currently a point inside the relegation zone.

Other news

Swansea City remain keen on landing Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, according to Wales Online. The Millers are only a point above Blackpool in the table and losing one of their key player would dent their survival hopes.

Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik is closing in on a move back to the Turkish Super Lig, as per Hull Live. The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact in England since his summer switch.

Burnley forward Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas, has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United, as covered by BBC Sport. He impressed at the World Cup last month with Holland.