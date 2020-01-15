Blackpool linked with loan swoop for Portsmouth goalkeeper as replacement for injured Jak Alnwick

Blackpool have been strongly linked with a loan swoop for Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee as a replacement for the injured Jak Alnwick.

READ MORE: Blackpool extend loan of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season



The 24-year-old, who is also a target for Gary Bowyer's Bradford City, is out of favour at Fratton Park having fallen behind Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass in the pecking order.

According to our sister paper the Portsmouth News, McGee saw a loan move to Cheltenham collapse last week after Pompey requested a promotion bonus from the League Two high-flyers.

Pool boss Simon Grayson is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options following the recent injury Jak Alnwick suffered on Boxing Day.

The on-loan Rangers man has subsequently undergone successful surgery on his hand but is now facing the prospect of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Last season's number one Mark Howard has recently returned to the fold, starting the last four games, but has looked a little rusty on his return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Fellow shot stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi is also set to depart the club on loan, with League Two side Morecambe his likely destination.

McGee, who is out of contract in the summer, is keen to depart Fratton Park in a bid to get regular first-team football.

Bradford are also searching for a goalkeeper after their number one Richard O'Donnell suffered a hamstring scare during the weekend defeat to Crawley Town.

Former Pool boss Bowyer, who is now in charge at Valley Parade, is keen to bring in another keeper to provide competition to 20-year-old backup shot stopper George Sykes-Kenworthy, who has yet to make a League appearance.

Meanwhile, Sam Hornby is presently on loan at AFC Fylde, playing regular first-team football.