Blackpool extend loan of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season

Blackpool have confirmed they have extended the loan of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old featured for the Seasiders in their FA Cup defeat to Reading last night in what was the final game of his initial loan spell.

However, the Seasiders have now extended that deal and the centre back will now remain with the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Heneghan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 23 appearances for the club this season, scoring three times.

This will be the second full campaign the centre back will have spent with the club having impressed in his 49 appearances last season.

Heneghan had been linked with a permanent move to the Championship this month, Luton Town among those to have reportedly taken an interest.

But, despite suggestions that Sheffield United could look to cash in on the defender this month before losing him for nothing in the summer, Heneghan has now decided to remain on the Fylde coast for the remainder of the campaign.