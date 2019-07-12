Blackpool linked with loan move for highly-rated Everton star

Blackpool are reportedly among a list of clubs to enquire about the possibility of taking highly-rated Everton striker Fraser Hornby on loan.

The 19-year-old is said to be attracting interest from a host of League One clubs while a couple of Championship sides are also keeping tabs on him, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Hornby, a Scottish Under-21 international, is currently in Switzerland with Everton's first-team squad.

It's thought a decision will not be made on his future until the striker has returned from the training camp.

The tall forward made his debut for Everton in December 2017 in a Europa League clash.

Hornby has played for Scotland at the Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels, and scored a hat-trick for the Under-21 team in a recent win against Andorra.

He has netted six times in eight appearances for the Under-21s.

Hornby, who is highly rated at Goodison Park, was rewarded for his impressive displays for the academy with a new three-year contract last year.

The Seasiders are in desperate need of reinforcements in the striking department, having scored just 50 league goals last season.

They've been linked with moves for Ryan Hardie, at Rangers, and Carlisle United's Hallam Hope.

Earlier this week Simon Grayson revealed bids had already been submitted for two players prior to his arrival at the club.

One of those bids is believed to be for Hardie, who Pool are looking to sign on a permanent basis, but the new boss told The Gazette those potential moves are now on hold.

When asked if there had been any further movement, Grayson said: “No, not really. When I came into the club I was aware a couple of offers were already in for players.

“I’ve just spoken to the representatives of the clubs to tell them let me get this game out of the way, let me give me the opportunity to this group of players as well, and probably by the weekend I’ll have made a decision if I want to go ahead with the players we’re looking at.

“One or two players we’ve been linked with are not players maybe I’ve had a great insight into but I’ll certainly been doing a lot of research."