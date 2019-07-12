Blackpool FC launch ticket initiative in bid to pack out Bloomfield Road for start of exciting new era

Blackpool FC have launched a 'Bring a Friend' ticket initiative in a bid to pack out Bloomfield Road for the opening game of the new season.

The club are offering discounted match-day tickets for the fixture against Bristol Rovers to coincide with Simon Sadler's first game as the club's new owner and the return of Simon Grayson as manager.

"We’re all set to kick-off a new era at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, August 3 – and we want you and your friends to be part of it," the club said.

"The visit of Bristol Rovers for our League One opener will be the club’s first competitive game under the ownership of Simon Sadler, while Simon Grayson returns to the dugout for a second spell as manager.

"To mark the occasion, we’re giving season ticket holders the opportunity to purchase a maximum of four discounted match tickets to bring along additional friends and family."

This special offer will see £5 deducted off the price of a match ticket for adults, seniors (65+) and those aged 17-21, or £4 for children aged 16 and under.

The club are also running a 'kids for a quid' promotion for youngsters aged between five and 11, while those aged under five can attend for free alongside a paying adult or senior.

"There’s never been a better time to reintroduce your friends to Blackpool FC," the club added.

