Blackpool linked with loan move for 19-goal Newcastle United striker

Blackpool have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United's in-demand young starlet Elias Sorensen.

The striker, who has struck 19 times for Newcastle's U23s side this term, is thought to be keen on a loan move following the Magpies U21's exit from the Checkatrade Trophy.

And Blackpool may have the edge, with U23s coach Ben Dawson full of praise for Blackpool last month.

“I think there is still some logical steps that we need to take. He is generating a lot of interest here and from other clubs,” Dawson said.

“I’d imagine we need to have a sit-down and discussions with the manager, Steve Nickson, our staff around what we think the best step is.

“I know there is a lot of interest from League clubs to go on loan in January but it needs to be the right one. Getting the first loan right is key to making sure his development continues.”

National League side Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for Sorensen, however Dawson wants the Dane’s next move to be talked about at length.

“It depends on the interest, we’ll see what comes in," Dawson added.

"Steve and his team will gather information and then we’ll have a chat about what the options are, then make that decision.

“Because he is still in that development stage, we want them to be able to work on certain aspects of the game.

“You look at Sean’s (Longstaff) loan last year at Blackpool, it was key for us.

“We knew we had Gary Bowyer and Terry McPhillips there - both good coaches who have come through that academy development process as staff - so we knew they’d get the work as well as the opportunity to play.”