Blackpool need to get lucky again says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips says Blackpool need to get Lady Luck back on their side to turn their fortunes around.

The Seasiders head to the south coast on Saturday to face League One leaders Portsmouth and are on a wretched run of form.

Last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Arsenal extended their winless run to seven games, while McPhillips’ men have only won once in their last 10 outings.

Blackpool have by no means performed badly in recent weeks but injuries and refereeing decisions have often conspired against them.

McPhillips felt his side didn’t get the rub of the green against the Gunners, despite admitting Pool were beaten by the better team.

“For the third goal Christoffer (Mafoumbi) made the save and their lad was offside. I thought that at the time and I’ve seen it since,” the Pool boss said.

“But we’re not quite getting the luck or the decisions at the moment. Lady Luck has deserted us and it’s not quite falling for us.

“If you’re going to do anything against Arsenal you need that bit of luck. You need the ball to drop for you. If it’s offside, you need it to be (ruled) offside.

“In the first half the linesman has given offside against Liam Feeney. That wasn’t offside and the video man confirmed it.

“You need things like that to go for you if you’re going to cause an upset.”

Blackpool’s second cup defeat of the season to Arsenal means they can now concentrate solely on league affairs, having enjoyed some of their best victories in the cups.

Pool defeated Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR on their way to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup, in which they came up against the Gunners at the Emirates on Halloween.

McPhillips’ men then saw off Exeter City and Solihull Moors in the FA Cup to set up their reunion with Unai Emery’s men.

The Pool boss said: “We’ve enjoyed the cup runs and they’ve been good, and I think we’ve made the club a large amount of money.

“I think we’ve given a good account of ourselves and probably played some of our best stuff in the cups this season.”

Despite their poor recent form, Blackpool are still in the top half of the League One table but they will have their hands full at Fratton Park against a Pompey side who are five points clear at the top.

McPhillips said: “It’s a tough game but they’re all tough, aren’t they?

“The first goal is key and what we need to do better than in recent weeks is score some goals.”