Blackpool line-up for Swansea City clash revealed as TEN men remain missing

Mick McCarthy has made just one change to his Blackpool side for tonight’s clash against Swansea City.

By Matt Scrafton
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Man City loanee makes his return from injury as Blackpool lose to Huddersfield T...

The veteran boss has largely kept faith with the line-up that ground out a scrappy goalless draw against relegation rivals Rotherham United on Saturday.

He's forced into making one change though, with Charlie Patino replacing the injured Tom Trybull.

The midfielder was forced to hobble off after just 22 minutes against the Millers after suffering a hamstring injury.

Tyrbull now joins a long injury list which includes eight others: Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley.

Gary Madine also misses out, serving the second match of his four-game ban for the red card he was shown against Huddersfield Town.

Curtis Nelson returns from a slight groin strain to be named among the substitutes.

McCarthy makes just one change to the side that drew with Rotherham on Saturday

After Cardiff City’s win against Birmingham City last night, the Seasiders are now four points adrift of safety albeit with two games in hand to play.

Tonight McCarthy’s men take on a Swansea side that sit 16th in the table, having conceded six goals in their last two games during their back-to-back defeats against Birmingham and Sheffield United.

TEAMS

Swansea: Fisher, Manning, Cundle, Wood, Sorinola, Cooper, Fulton, Cabango, Darling, Grimes, Piroe

Subs: Webb, Walsh, Latibeaudiere, Allen, Cullen, Ntcham, Whittaker

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Bowler, Hamilton, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Nelson, Gabriel, Thompson, Apter, Rogers, Poveda

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Mick McCarthySwansea CityBlackpoolGary MadineRotherham United