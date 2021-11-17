Blackpool life suits summer signing from Nottingham Forest

The right-back enjoyed a successful spell with the Seasiders last season, making 35 appearances during Pool’s promotion-winning campaign while on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Despite Blackpool’s interest in bringing the defender back permanently, it initially looked as though Gabriel would stay at Forest.

The two clubs struck a late deal, the 23-year-old’s move going through on transfer deadline day.

Jordan Gabriel joined Blackpool permanently on deadline day

Since then, he has been in scintillating form for Neil Critchley’s men, making nine appearances since usurping Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling.

“I love it here,” Gabriel told The Gazette.

“It was a big decision to make the move, but it was just one of those things. I’ve just got to dig in and create a future for myself and the team as well. It’s massive.

“It helps having that bond with the fans, because it gives me that confidence and belief to express myself on the pitch. It does really help.

“We will keep going until the end in every game and with the fans we’ve got, they always give us that extra push. We can’t thank them enough, it’s a massive boost.

“Whether it’s home or away, they are the best fans in the league; 100 per cent. No matter where we go, they always outsing the other fans. It’s massive for us.”

Gabriel has played a leading role for Blackpool recently, helping them win seven of their last 12 games.

It leaves them 10th in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the play-offs.

“We go into every game wanting to get the three points and we keep battling and we keep going, keep going and keep going,” Gabriel added.

“At the end of the season we will see what position we get.”

After a 14-day international break, Blackpool return to action this weekend with a trip to Swansea City.

Critchley’s men were flying before the hiatus, enjoying a three-game winning streak before a defeat to Stoke City and the draw against QPR.

When asked if the break came at a good time for Pool, Gabriel said: “It’s a bit of both. We will enjoy the break and it is important to rest, put our legs up and enjoy the break.

“When we come back, it’s all about fighting for the next game as it always is.

“The draw against QPR was a game of all sorts. We had to defend, we had to attack and we feel as a team that we more than deserved to win.

“A point is better than nothing, so we can go into the next game after the break with belief and confidence as we always do and give it our all.”