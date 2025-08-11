Marvin Ekpiteta has departed Hibernian a year on from leaving Blackpool.

Former Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta made his MK Dons debut at the weekend.

The centre back joined Paul Warne’s side from Hibernian on Friday afternoon, and just over 24 hours later he was introduced off the bench in a 2-0 victory over Barrow.

Ekpiteta departed Bloomfield Road last May, with his contract with the Seasiders coming to an end.

After first arriving on the Fylde Coast from Leyton Orient in 2020, 28-year-old made 143 outings in Tangerine, including 31 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Throughout his singular season at Easter Road, game time proved limited for the former Blackpool man, with just 17 games coming his way.

Discussing his move to Stadium MK, Ekpiteta told the Dons’ in-house media: "I’m happy to be here, I’m looking forward to the new challenge ahead. It’s an exciting club to be a part of. I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked to last year, I want to play regular football again.

“I’ve played higher, I’ve played lower, and I know what it takes to push on and up, to get us out of this league. I feel like I bring a lot of experience and some good qualities to the team. The signings the club is making are really positive, so I’m happy to be on board.”

Turton makes move

Ollie Turton

Ekpiteta’s former Blackpool teammate Ollie Turton also found himself a new club at the end of last week.

After being released by Huddersfield Town back in May, the defender has joined Salford City on a free transfer.

After making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent in 2021, the 32-year-old went on to make 99 appearances for the Terriers, including 28 last season in League One.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the fullback featured 165 times in Tangerine across a four-year stay, after joining the club from Crewe Alexandra in 2021.

Turton was thrown straight into Salford’s starting XI on Saturday afternoon, as Karl Robinson’s side claimed a 2-1 win away to Notts County.

