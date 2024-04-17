Brett Ormerod (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The last few games have been close. They dominated in the first half against Carlisle, but the only criticism you can throw their way is that they didn’t go on to get a second.

When it’s 1-0, the opposing team is always in it. In the second half, they didn’t create enough chances against a team that were very poor- you could tell they had been relegated, it was too easy at times for Blackpool.

Carlisle were there for the taking, but they had a chance at the end which would’ve been criminal if they had scored because they were a non-entity in that game from start to finish.

Blackpool haven’t really seemed to kick on this season for whatever reason. It’s not that they haven’t been trying, they just need to keep persevering, but the good thing is they’re winning games, and they’re still very much in it. All they can do is keep winning and see how the table looks at the end of the season.

They’ve dropped more points than they would’ve liked, and the away performances haven’t been good enough- they’ll be the first to admit that. They’ve still got the nucleus of what is a good squad, so hopefully they can still finish in the play-offs.

Even if they don’t get the top six, I’d like to see Neil Critchley have another season, with a bit of a budget to bring some players in and see where he can strengthen, he’s had to rely on a couple of loan players.

Who else is there? I know there’s some managers out there, but he’s done it at that level and he’s as good as anyone. His team hasn't been as consistent as they were a couple of years ago, but they’re still in with a shout. I still think he’s the right man for the job, but it has been a tough season. He’ll be desperate to get the club back into the Championship.

They’ve shown at times what they can do, and they’ve played some fantastic stuff, but they’ve lost too many games on the road against teams you’d expect them to beat. They’ve won at places at Peterborough and Portsmouth, and not many teams have done that, but then they’ve not performed against teams like Burton.

They’ve got some good players, but it’s been stop-start for a lot of them through injury. Shayne Lavery is a good example of that, he was full of confidence in the Championship, and started this campaign with two goals on the opening day, but he’s just been hit by injuries and a lack of form.