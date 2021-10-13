Blackpool legend Charlie Adam to be the special guest for upcoming game against his former side Stoke City
Blackpool legend Charlie Adam will be the special guest for the club’s upcoming game against his former side Stoke City.
The 35-year-old will take part in a pre-match guest interview in the hospitality suite at Bloomfield Road.
Adam’s former clubs take on one another on Wednesday, November 3, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.
The Scot, who now plays his football for home town club Dundee, made over 150 appearances for Stoke between 2012 and 2019.
Adam famously helped the Seasiders win promotion to the Premier League in 2010, before departing for Liverpool two years later.
Hospitality in Club Matthews is priced at £90 for the Championship encounter.
As well as a Q&A session with Adam, hospitality also includes a three-course meal, balcony seating, a complimentary match day programme, team sheets and more.
For more information, click here.
