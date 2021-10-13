Neil Critchley spells out where Blackpool need to improve

But Critchley, whose side return to action on Saturday at Nottingham Forest, knows there are still facets of their game Pool can improve.

The head coach said: “The next development for this team is when we’re leading games, we’ve got to be better. There are different ways of seeing games out.

“You can do what we’ve done against Blackburn, which is defend manfully and put bodies on the line. The work ethic was unbelievable.

“You can also see the game out by killing the opposition with the ball, but we just became a little bit anxious with the ball in the second half.

“I would have liked us to have been a little calmer and make some more passes. If we can do that, I’m excited about where this team can get to.”

The Seasiders were in fine form prior to the international break, winning four of their last six games.

“I believe we’re beginning to get what we deserve now,” Critchley added.

“There were reasons for our slow start. There were aspects of our play that needed to be better but we’ve improved on that massively.

“If you look at the way we played out from the back against Blackburn, we were in control of that and we showed some good quality.

“We got into their half well with controlled possession and if you give our front players good service, then they can cause havoc. They did that during the first half.

“At the beginning of the season, there were reasons why we weren’t getting the results we deserved but we’ve improved and we’ll continue to improve.

“If we do, then as we’ve shown in the last few games we can give anyone a game.”