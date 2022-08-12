Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod sad to see Richard Keogh leave following defender's Ipswich Town move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s a great experienced defender and he quickly became a fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road, didn’t he?

He had a fantastic season last year, so for me it’s a big loss. Not only is he a fantastic defender, he also brought a lot of experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brought the lads together, he was always talking to the lads on the pitch and organising things.

He had a great influence on Marvin Ekpiteta as well. He brought him on leaps and bounds playing alongside him.

It’s disappointing to lose him but I wish him all the best at Ipswich in a new chapter of his career.