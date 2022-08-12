Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod sad to see Richard Keogh leave following defender's Ipswich Town move

It was a surprise and a real shame to see Richard Keogh leave the club.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:00 am

Read More

Read More
Former Blackpool favourite Richard Keogh excited to finish his career with the c...

He’s a great experienced defender and he quickly became a fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road, didn’t he?

He had a fantastic season last year, so for me it’s a big loss. Not only is he a fantastic defender, he also brought a lot of experience.

Most Popular

He brought the lads together, he was always talking to the lads on the pitch and organising things.

He had a great influence on Marvin Ekpiteta as well. He brought him on leaps and bounds playing alongside him.

It’s disappointing to lose him but I wish him all the best at Ipswich in a new chapter of his career.

It’s been a tough week for Blackpool with back-to-back defeats, albeit one in the cup.