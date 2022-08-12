Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod sad to see Richard Keogh leave following defender's Ipswich Town move

Read More
He’s a great experienced defender and he quickly became a fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road, didn’t he?
He had a fantastic season last year, so for me it’s a big loss. Not only is he a fantastic defender, he also brought a lot of experience.
He brought the lads together, he was always talking to the lads on the pitch and organising things.
He had a great influence on Marvin Ekpiteta as well. He brought him on leaps and bounds playing alongside him.
It’s disappointing to lose him but I wish him all the best at Ipswich in a new chapter of his career.
It’s been a tough week for Blackpool with back-to-back defeats, albeit one in the cup.