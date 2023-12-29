Brett Ormerod shares his views on Blackpool’s form away from Bloomfield Road following the Seasiders’ 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Blackpool didn’t play to their strengths on Boxing Day. They didn’t deserve to lose, but they didn’t deserve to win it.

Burton are down there at the moment and are in a relegation battle. You know what you’re going to get from them- they’re physical and they’re strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first goal was bizarre, it just deceived everyone, including Dan Grimshaw, and it ended up in the back of the net.

Burton had something to hold onto in the second half. They were very organised and almost played like an away team, saying ‘come on, break us down.’ It was very difficult for the Seasiders.

When Blackpool got the ball wide to CJ Hamilton and Andy Lyons they looked dangerous and when Karamoko Dembele came short he was able to turn, but that didn’t happen enough.

They got sucked into the way Burton played. The home keeper didn’t have a shot to save so that was disappointing- they didn’t do enough things to hurt them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wanted to see Ollie Norburn and Albie Morgan get the ball forward because when they did, they were a threat to their opponents. The odd time they did dictate play, the defence dropped deeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Critchley cut a frustrated figure on the line, for a number of different reasons.

Blackpool were fantastic before Christmas against Bristol Rovers- to come away with a 3-1 victory was a great result. You want to take that momentum forward, it’s just about finding that consistency.

I do still think the penny will drop for them and they gain that momentum, because they’ve got the potential to, but they’ve been chalk and cheese at times, which is the frustrating part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been through similar myself as a player. It’s very hard when you can’t put your finger on what’s going wrong. One week you’re playing fantastic, full of confidence, and everything is working, but the next the world seems against you- you’re trying your hardest and nothing is coming off for you.

The potential in the Blackpool squad is there for everyone to see, but they’ve not shown it as much as they should’ve done, and I’m sure they’ll tell you that themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re going have to change that away form if they are going to be up there challenging, but I still have every confidence. They have enough to go on a good run and they will push for promotion.

Momentum is everything. Ideally you want to finish the season strongly, as no one wins promotion in December, but getting wins now can give you a boost as there’s so many games in a short amount of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad