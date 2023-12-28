Blackpool striker reveals his original position before youth coach spotted key quality

Kylian Kouassi made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer to boost Blackpool’s striking options.

The 20-year-old had scored five times in all competitions before suffering a hamstring injury- which has kept him out of action for the last month.

Despite possessing a number of the key qualities you’d expect of a striker, Kouassi admits it wasn’t his first position.

Discussing his first taste of football, he said: “Around the age of six or seven I remember playing in the park with my dad, and that’s when I fell in love with the game.

“He pushed me from a young age, and always wanted the best for me. My family has always been there to give me advice.

“I played for the school football team, and I was actually a midfielder then. I enjoyed going box to box, getting into tackles.

“There was a coach that told me I should play up top. I think he recognised my power and my strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t easy the first time I played, but I just adapted. I’m still trying to get better at it, I know my weaknesses and my strengths.”