Blackpool striker reveals his original position before youth coach spotted key quality

Kylian Kouassi made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer to boost Blackpool’s striking options.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
The 20-year-old had scored five times in all competitions before suffering a hamstring injury- which has kept him out of action for the last month.

Despite possessing a number of the key qualities you’d expect of a striker, Kouassi admits it wasn’t his first position.

Discussing his first taste of football, he said: “Around the age of six or seven I remember playing in the park with my dad, and that’s when I fell in love with the game.

“He pushed me from a young age, and always wanted the best for me. My family has always been there to give me advice.

“I played for the school football team, and I was actually a midfielder then. I enjoyed going box to box, getting into tackles.

“There was a coach that told me I should play up top. I think he recognised my power and my strengths.

“It wasn’t easy the first time I played, but I just adapted. I’m still trying to get better at it, I know my weaknesses and my strengths.”

