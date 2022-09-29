Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod discusses Rotherham, Millwall, Norwich City and Charlie Adam’s retirement

The last thing you want after back-to-back defeats is a long break until your next game, because you just want to get out there and put things right.

But I’m sure Michael Appleton will also welcome the time off to get some of his injured players back in the building, because they will certainly be needed for a busy few weeks coming up.

The defeats to Rotherham and Millwall were a real shame, because the mood was beginning to look pretty positive before that.

Saying that, Rotherham are flying, aren’t they? They’ve had a really good start. I’ve been really impressed with them.

They’ve been one of those teams that yo-yo every year. It’s like they’ve been too good for League One but not good enough for the Championship. But they’ve got off to a cracking start this season, although it will be interesting to see how they manage without Paul Warne.

As for Millwall, that’s always a tough place to go. I didn’t see the game but it was unfortunate they didn’t build on the away victory at Huddersfield.

Michael Appleton's side return to action on Saturday with a home clash against Norwich

But that’s three away games in a row, which is always tough - especially in the Championship. But hopefully they can get back to Bloomfield Road and get back to winning ways.

It certainly won’t be easy though in their next game, because a game against Norwich is as tough as they come in this division.

In many ways they’re similar to Rotherham, because they’ve been a yo-yo club only on the next level. They’ve never been great in the Premier League but they’re always too good for the Championship.

The advantage Norwich have is that when they come down they have the parachute payments, which makes a massive difference at this level.

Fulham comes to mind as another team that are similar as well as Bournemouth to an extent, because they’ve bounced up and down.

That just shows you the level and the tough job Blackpool have on their hands to compete with these types of sides.

As an aside, I recently spoke about Charlie Adam’s retirement and his venture into coaching, which will be interesting to see how he gets on. Hopefully he can be a success with that.

There’s been quite a few lads already from that squad who have already gone into that world and a few of them are doing well, aren’t they?

Rob Edwards is the manager at Watford and they’re flying, so that’s fantastic. Ian Evatt at Bolton has been fantastic. There’s no reason why Chaz can’t follow in their footsteps, that’s if he does want to go into management.

Keith Southern is obviously involved with the academy at Everton and Stephen Dobbie and Neal Eardley are now back involved with Blackpool, which is great to see, so the lads that have decided to go into coaching have done well for themselves. Me and John Hills even had a little go ourselves didn’t we at AFC Fylde!