Blackpool head to Exeter looking for their first win of the new season.

Opinion: Sometimes the build-up can be better than the actual event - and that was the case for Blackpool’s League One opener.

It was a bitterly disappointing day, defined by a catalogue of avoidable mistakes from three debutants.

George Honeyman’s opener probably masked any concerns before the match about the absence of key players or the change of system. When the midfielder hit the back of the net, you could be mistaken for thinking the Seasiders were just going to use momentum to get them through.

Perhaps that would’ve happened, and perhaps we could be reflecting on a very different afternoon if it wasn’t for the first of the errors.

There’s no doubt Fraser Horsfall would’ve had a few sleepless nights having nightmares about that back pass.

It was a gift Stevenage could have only dreamed of after falling behind so early on, and hopefully as the understanding between this defensive unit grows, mistakes like that won’t be repeated.

The handball from Michael Ihiekwe was also disappointing. Seconds were left on the clock, and Blackpool just needed to get to the break to give themselves a breather before attacking the second half.

Stevenage weren’t particularly knocking at the door, but the raised arm of the defender made it easy for the referee to point to the spot.

And finally, Bailey Peacock-Farrell may not be a natural with his feet, so in that case his decision will have to be better when he finds himself under pressure.

Bruce had made changes at the break, and his side just needed to ensure they kept it at 2-1 to give themselves something to hunt down, but a loose pass just made the rest of Boro’s afternoon straightforward.

The Seasiders couldn’t really get themselves up for the fixture, bar their bright start, and with goals they gave away it’s easy to see why.

It also didn’t help that they didn’t have players in their natural positions. For the lads who made the mistakes, there’s no mitigating factors really, but for others it’s easy to see why it didn’t quite click.

A switch in system

Hayden Coulson (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

In order to go to a 4-4-2 last weekend, Olly Casey had to go to right back at one point, while Hayden Coulson was on the right wing.

Emil Hansson was also introduced having only been with the club for just over 24 hours.

A week is a long time in football, and on this occasion that’s beneficial to Blackpool. There shouldn’t be a need for a makeshift XI on this occasion, and the team should be able to play the exact way Bruce wants - with no excuses on that front.

In fact, due to the new signings and players returning from injury, the Seasiders boss should only have positive headaches to deal with.

Leave last week in the past

Lee Evans (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

After stalling last week, now is the time for Blackpool to put their foot down and quickly make amends.

It’s a marathon not a sprint, and there’ll be slip ups from a number of teams with ambitions of being at the top in the next few weeks.

The only thing for the Seasiders now is, we should see a better example of what they want to be.

It was unfortunate that they were so short heading into the first week, but now they do have a pool of Bruce players available, even if there’s still room for further improvement.

