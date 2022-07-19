Blackpool launch new retro away kit - based on 90s Inenco shirt

The retro-style white and blue shirt is based on the club’s 1991-1993 Inenco away kit.

The Puma kit will be worn for the first time during Blackpool’s pre-season friendly against Salford City tonight.

“Blackpool Football Club is proud to unveil its new, retro-inspired PUMA away shirt for the 2022/23 Championship season,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“Based on a popular design from the early 90s, the shirt will make its debut in the Seasiders’ pre-season friendly at Salford City tonight.

“Featuring sublimated front and shoulder panel detail, elasticated contrast colour tape hem and tonal coloured rib v-neck and cuff, it is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and has a tangerine club crest, Puma logo and the branding of principle sponsor Utilita emblazoned across it.”

The kit goes on sale to supporters at 10am on Wednesday. The kit is priced at £50 for adults and £35 for juniors.

Jake Beesley models the new away kit