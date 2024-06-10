Blackpool key summer dates from pre-season start to window for Spain trip

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A big summer awaits Blackpool as they look to prepare for a big year in League One.

The Seasiders finished the most recent campaign in eighth place, falling just short of the play-offs following their 3-2 defeat away to Reading on the final day of the season.

A lot of work will be required in the next few months to ensure Neil Critchley’s side can make improvements in order to make a push for the Championship.

Here’s some of the key dates that awaits them throughout the summer:

The start of the transfer window

Clubs in the Premier League and the EFL can officially register new players from this Friday (June 14) as the transfer window opens.

This is an exciting day in many respects, as Euro 2024 also gets underway with the opening game between hosts Germany and Scotland.

Fans forum

Blackpool will host a fans forum at Bloomfield Road on June 17, where a number of topics will be discussed.

Owner Simon Sadler, CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley will all be on the four-man panel.

Fixture release day

Fixtures for the 2024/25 League One season will be announced at 9am on June 26.

Start of pre-season

The day after the schedule for the new campaign is announced, the Blackpool squad will report back to Squires Gate for the opening day of pre-season on June 27.

First taste of action

A Blackpool XI will be in action against AFC Blackpool on July 6 (K.O. 3pm), while the first confirmed pre-season outing for the first team is against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12 (K.O. 7pm).

Pre-season camp

The Seasiders are heading to Andalusia in Southern Spain for a pre-season camp this summer, and are set to be based in Cadiz.

There is a two week gap between the friendly away to Fylde and their next game for the trip to take place, with the exact dates to be confirmed. The club are also still working on arranging a match during their time abroad.

Further pre-season games

Following their return from Spain, Critchley’s side are set to face Sunderland at Bloomfield Road (July 27), before travelling to Tranmere Rovers (July 30) and Crewe Alexandra (August 3).

Opening weekend

The League One season gets underway on the weekend of August 10/11. Last year Blackpool started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Deadline Day