Blackpool keeper's response to cheeky comment from ex-Manchester City teammate following wonder save against Fleetwood
Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game with a first half header, but the Seasiders could’ve had a second, with Jay Lynch getting down well to his right to stop a Shayne Lavery penalty.
Grimshaw topped the heroics in stoppage time as he made a superb reaction save to stop a Ryan Graydon half volley, just moment’s after Charlie Adam’s side had been denied a goal for offside.
A number of people have commented on a social media clip showing the stop, including the keeper’s ex-Manchester City teammate Charlie Oliver, who now plays for FC United of Manchester after previously having a stint with Fleetwood, who wrote: “Catch it.”
Grimshaw was quick to respond to the tongue in cheek comment, replying: “Next time sir.”
Others were quick to praise the 26-year-old as he claimed his 17th clean sheet of the season, with goalkeeping colleague Richard O’Donnell writing: “Love that.”
A fan also stated: “What a keeper.”
While another added: “One of our players of the season without a doubt.”
Grimshaw first made the move to Bloomfield Road from Manchester City in 2021, and has gone on to make 91 appearances for the club, keeping a total of 33 clean sheets.
