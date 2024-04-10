Blackpool keeper's response to cheeky comment from ex-Manchester City teammate following wonder save against Fleetwood

Dan Grimshaw made a key save in Blackpool's win against Fleetwood (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game with a first half header, but the Seasiders could’ve had a second, with Jay Lynch getting down well to his right to stop a Shayne Lavery penalty.

Grimshaw topped the heroics in stoppage time as he made a superb reaction save to stop a Ryan Graydon half volley, just moment’s after Charlie Adam’s side had been denied a goal for offside.

A number of people have commented on a social media clip showing the stop, including the keeper’s ex-Manchester City teammate Charlie Oliver, who now plays for FC United of Manchester after previously having a stint with Fleetwood, who wrote: “Catch it.”

Grimshaw was quick to respond to the tongue in cheek comment, replying: “Next time sir.”

Others were quick to praise the 26-year-old as he claimed his 17th clean sheet of the season, with goalkeeping colleague Richard O’Donnell writing: “Love that.”

A fan also stated: “What a keeper.”

While another added: “One of our players of the season without a doubt.”