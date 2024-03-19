Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool continue to recover after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The Seasiders' play-off push was slightly derailed after Scott Smith's effort at the DW Stadium. Neil Critchley's side missed the opportunity to move in to the top six after Stevenage dropped points.

There is no Blackpool game this weekend because of international call-ups but that hasn't stopped there being news about the Tangerines. Here's the latest news from Blackpool and around League One.

Injury update on Jordan Rhodes

Seasiders top scorer Jordan Rhodes will not require surgery after sustaining a knee injury according to a report. The 34-year-old was substituted off after just 22 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the weekend. He had only just returned having spent a month out with a rib injury, and there were fears about he could potentially miss the remainder of the campaign.

Neil Critchley said that he would undergo a scan on Sunday or Monday to assess the damage. In an update on the matter, Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, has played down fears of the severity of the injury.

He said on his Patreon that Rhodes is 'expected' to return to the team in a few weeks. Nixon said that Rhodes has strained the ligaments in his knee and not torn them and so he should return for the final few games of the season. It does however likely rule him out of Blackpool's double-header against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers and potentially Cambridge United.

Wigan Athletic boss wanted by Championship club

Shaun Maloney who masterminded a win over Blackpool at the weekend is wanted by a Championship club on the search for a manager. Football Insider have reported that Maloney is in the frame for the vacant Watford job after they parted company with Valerien Ismael.

Former Blackpool man could stay at Burton

Burton Albion owner Ben Robinson says that Martin Paterson could remain at the club beyond this summer. The 36-year-old was appointed manager of the Brewers until the end of the season and he has been tasked with keeping the club in League One. Burton are currently four points above the relegation zone but Cheltenham Town have two games in hand over them.

"Initially it's see how you go from January to the end of the season," Robinson said to BBC Radio Derby about Paterson's future.

"Then we will take a view on the long term. And it's a scenario where hopefully it's going to be a long-term relationship.

"Obviously, I for one want to see him succeed.

"He is a good guy, he has a great philosophy, he is honest and works hard. The players and backroom staff are responding to him and he's a man they can trust."

Tranmere Rovers stance on Rob Apter

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios said their priority for the January transfer window was to keep hold of Rob Apter. Apter was loaned out to the League Two outfit for the first part of the campaign following a slow start burst in to life when Nigel Adkins was appointed. He was recalled from his loan spell and his contract was extended before being shipped back out on loan to the Birkenhead side.

"In the January window, Nigel’s key priority was to retain Robbie Apter’s services for the remainder of the season, which I am delighted that we were able to achieve," said Pallios on the official club website.

“There was also an opportunity to bring in some new players but Nigel, after consulting with his recruitment team, felt that none who were available to us were going to make the squad clearly better.”