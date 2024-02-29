Blackpool make transfer decision on player out-of-contract this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels will remain at Bradford Park Avenue until the end of the 2023/24 campaign it has been decided.

It was announced that Daniels was on loan at the Horsfall Stadium until the end of the season when he joined in early February. His loan club have since reiterated that he will remain with them until their season concludes.

A club statement read: "We can confirm that Blackpool loanee striker Jake Daniels will be at the Club until the end of the 23/24 season."

The 19-year-old has so far registered one goal and one assist. His goal for Park Avenue came against Ashton United in which he struck an effort from 30-yards with the goalkeeper having no chance of dealing with the effort.

BPA play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division which is the seventh tier of English football and they are currently battling for their lives. They are 19th out of 21 teams and are three points adrift of safety.

Daniels has one senior appearance for the first-team having played against Peterborough United on the final day of the 2021/22 season. Bradford Park Avenue is his second taste of senior level football having previously played for Bamber Bridge.

He has been at Bloomfield Road since the age of seven and played regularly for the youth team, scoring 30 goals in one campaign which won him the Young Player of the Year award. He signed a professional contract in February 2022 and that runs out this summer.