Neil Critchley offers explanation behind defender's absence in Blackpool's defeat to Leyton Orient
The defender, who has made 23 appearances in League One this season, lost his place on the bench for the trip to Brisbane Road, where a second half goal from Ollie O’Neill condemned the Seasiders to their ninth away defeat of the campaign.
Casey had been a regular starter before picking up a suspension at the back end of October; with the frequency of his game time differing since then.
Explaining the 23-year-old’s absence on Tuesday night, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "Some players have been missing out at the weekend, when you’re picking a bench you’ve got to look at different permutations, and tactically who fills in the right positions and what you might need from your substitutes.
"All the players will always have plenty to prove. That’s the business, you have to prove yourself every time you step on the pitch or train every day. You have to perform, you have to improve, and you have to get better- that’s football and the industry we’re in.”