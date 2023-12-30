Blackpool hit with two injury blows in defeat to Port Vale in final outing of 2023
Jake Beesley was forced off ahead of half time, while midfielder Ollie Norburn didn’t return after the break either.
The striker required assistance leaving the field as he limped off following a coming together.
"It doesn’t look great,” Seasiders boss Neil Critchley admitted.
"It’s the lower part of his leg; the top of his ankle. He just had his foot planted and someone accidentally caught him, and the weight of the other player has gone onto him.
"He’s got it strapped up at the moment and we’ll see how he is in the next few weeks.”
Critchley also offered an explanation behind the reason why Norburn didn’t come back out for the second half.
"He took a whack in the first half and had a dead leg, so he was struggling at half time,” he added.
"We’ll just have to see how he is in the next few days.”