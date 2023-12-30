Blackpool hit with two injury blows in defeat to Port Vale in final outing of 2023

Blackpool suffered two injury blows in their 3-0 defeat to Port Vale on Friday evening.

Jake Beesley limps off injured (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley was forced off ahead of half time, while midfielder Ollie Norburn didn’t return after the break either.

The striker required assistance leaving the field as he limped off following a coming together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It doesn’t look great,” Seasiders boss Neil Critchley admitted.

"It’s the lower part of his leg; the top of his ankle. He just had his foot planted and someone accidentally caught him, and the weight of the other player has gone onto him.

"He’s got it strapped up at the moment and we’ll see how he is in the next few weeks.”

Critchley also offered an explanation behind the reason why Norburn didn’t come back out for the second half.

"He took a whack in the first half and had a dead leg, so he was struggling at half time,” he added.