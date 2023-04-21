Blackpool hit with FA charge following James McClean incident against Wigan Athletic

It’s alleged the Seasiders failed to ensure their fans conducted themselves in an “orderly fashion” during the 1-0 win on Saturday, April 15.

It comes after McClean took to social media after the game to claim he had been the victim of sectarian abuse following a break in play as he prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand at Bloomfield Road.

In a fresh statement, the FA announced Blackpool have now been slapped with a charge.

“Blackpool FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following its EFL Championship game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, April 15,” the FA said.

“The club allegedly failed to ensure that its spectators – including anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way that is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with either express or limited reference to religion.

McClean claimed to the victim of sectarian abuse from Blackpool fans

“Blackpool FC has until Friday, April 28 to provide its response.”

The FA have previously investigated fans singing anti-Pope and anti-IRA songs towards McClean on a number of occasions.

In 2020, Barnsley were hit with a £20,000 fine after sectarian abuse was aimed at the Republic of Ireland winger. They were also ordered to implement an action plan.

McClean, who has historically refused to wear the poppy, was born and grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland where British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday in 1972, killing 13, during the Troubles.

He grew up on Creggan estate, where six of the people who died came from.

Responding to the FA’s charge, Blackpool said in a statement: “Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the charge handed by The FA in relation to crowd control following the recent fixture against Wigan Athletic.

“The club strongly condemns any discriminatory language, particularly in relation to religion or race, and will continue to work alongside The FA and Lancashire Police on this matter.”

Both McClean and Wigan have agreed to provide further evidence to the relevant authorities.

The Latics said in a statement: “Wigan Athletic acknowledges the charge handed by the FA to Blackpool in relation to some of their supporters chanting indecent or insulting references to religion aimed at James McClean during our Championship fixture earlier this season.

“Blackpool have issued a statement condemning any discriminatory language, particularly in relation to religion or race, and say they will continue to work with the FA and Lancashire Police on this matter.

“James, alongside the club, has agreed to provide any further evidence required to the relevant authorities.

“Wigan Athletic does not and will not tolerate any form of deliberate discrimination or hate crime towards its players, staff or supporters and nor will it allow this behaviour towards anyone who visits the DW Stadium from anyone associated with our football club.