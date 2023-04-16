Saturday’s match at Bloomfield Road was briefly delayed during the first-half after McClean came over to take a corner in front of the North Stand.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 33-year-old claimed to have been the victim of sectarian abuse.

McClean was also spotted showing his “you are now entering Free Derry” tattoo on his leg to fans housed behind the goal.

The FA has now confirmed to The Gazette the matter is under investigation. Blackpool FC and Lancashire Police are also looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.

The incident happened during Blackpool's 1-0 win against Wigan on Saturday

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."

The FA have previously investigated fans singing anti-Pope and anti-IRA songs towards McClean on a number of occasions.

In 2020, Barnsley were hit with a £20,000 fine after sectarian abuse was aimed at the Republic of Ireland winger. They were also ordered to implement an action plan.

McClean, who has historically refused to wear the poppy, was born and grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland where British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday in 1972, killing 13, during the Troubles.

He grew up on Creggan estate, where six of the people who died came from.

Writing on his Instagram stories on Saturday night, McClean wrote: “On the incident today (aye another one) do not get it twisted, I was not offended by a flag honestly you can stick the flag up your hole for all I care.

“Section right in front of stewards and police (who responded with the words ‘nothing to do with us’) literally shouting loud and clear ‘f*** off you Irish fenian c***’ multiply (sic) times while holding their poxy flag.

“Everyone’s a big hard man behind a two foot advertising hoarding with the invisible wall in front of them holding them back.

“Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing (sic) again will happen.

“This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless (sic) that the English FA are.”

He followed this up with the quote: “They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal – unbowed and unbroken” alongside the Irish flag.