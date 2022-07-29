Blackpool, Hearts, Huddersfield Town and Millwall target completes loan move to Sunderland

The Seasiders made a big push to re-sign the Everton striker, who starred during the club’s promotion from League One in 2020/21.

Terms had been agreed with Everton but Simms opted to make the move to the Stadium of Light instead, as exclusively revealed by The Gazette.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It feels great to be here – it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started,” the 21-year-old said.

“As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew this this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do.

“I’ve played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I’m ready for the Championship.”

As many as six clubs were in for the forward, who was an unused substitute at Bloomfield Road on Sunday as the Seasiders lost 4-2 to Frank Lampard’s side in a pre-season friendly.

Simms will spend the season with Dan Ballard and Elliot Embleton at Sunderland

Former loan club Hearts were one of the six, while Millwall and Huddersfield Town were both thought to be in the running.

Simms now links up with his former Blackpool teammates Dan Ballard and Elliot Embleton at the Stadium of Light.

The news comes as another major blow for the Seasiders, who came close to signing Colby Bishop from Accrington Stanley last week.