Blackpool head coach remains unimpressed by some refereeing decisions

Jerry Yates converted the winner from 12 yards on Wednesday night to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Pool, who were denied two penalties against Nottingham Forest last weekend, had a good three or four other strong shouts waved away.

Yates and Demetri Mitchell were even booked for dives by official Jeremy Simpson.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley saw his side win at Reading in midweek

“We had two penalty decisions at Forest on Saturday and when you watch them back it’s hard to understand how we didn’t get one of them,” Critchley said.

“When you see some of the penalty decisions in this game, you start to think ‘is there something against our club?’ In the end, I think on a totting-up process he had to give one of them.

“I thought the one we got was a penalty. It was hard to see Jerry’s on the far side, but Demi was adamant he gets the ball for the second one and the lad touches him.

“In the end, the Sonny (Carey) one was a penalty because he clips him and their players don’t say anything and that’s won us the game.”