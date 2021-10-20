Blackpool boss Neil Critchley rues referees' decisions going against his side in Championship

READ MORE: New contract for injured midfielder Matty Virtue.

It comes after two strong penalty appeals were waved away in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

In the first half, Lewis Grabban appeared to handle the ball after Gary Madine had headed a corner goalwards.

Neil Critchley feels key decisions did not go Blackpool's way at the City Ground on Saturday

And three minutes before the Forest winner, Tyreece John-Jules looked to have been hauled down inside the penalty area by Joe Worrall.

Critchley told The Gazette: “You see the footage back after the game, there’s no doubt it’s a penalty.

“He gets to the ball first, he touches it away from Joe Worrall who brings him down.

“That’s at 1-1 and it’s a huge decision in the game but we’re getting none of those decisions.

“I don’t like to go on about referees but we’ve had very little this season in terms of decisions.

“In the first half, right on half-time – and I know it was difficult for the referee to see – but the ball hits Lewis Grabban on the arm and he’s on the goalline, and it stops an obvious goal.

“That’s two massive decisions in the game and we’ve not had either one.”

Critchley doesn’t believe Saturday’s controversy was a one-off, admitting the club has been in touch with the refereeing authorities.

He added: “We do have contact with the referees’ association. It’s not regular but we do have dialogue.

“We have had the referees come to the training ground this season just to explain some of the rules, the laws and some of the decisions this season.

“That was a good few weeks ago now, just to give them the chance to explain how they interpret some of the rules of the game.