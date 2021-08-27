Blackpool head coach praises defender's return at Bournemouth

The 25-year-old started every League One game for the Seasiders last season until suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Last Saturday’s draw against the Cherries was his second league start since then and his first in the second tier.

The Londoner was playing non-league football until he moved up to League Two with Leyton Orient two seasons ago.

Marvin Ekpiteta impressed Neil Critchley last weekend

He has continued to climb a level each season since joining the Seasiders and his timely tackles were a feature at Bournemouth last Saturday.

Head coach Critchley said: “Marvin was excellent last season and was one of the mainstays of the team until February. He was on such a good run when he got injured.

“He had a good pre-season and can be pleased with his performance on Saturday against a Bournemouth side with really good attacking players.”