Blackpool head coach praises defender's return at Bournemouth
Marvin Ekpiteta continues to step up for Blackpool and Neil Critchley was delighted with the defender’s Championship bow at Bournemouth.
The 25-year-old started every League One game for the Seasiders last season until suffering a hamstring injury in February.
Last Saturday’s draw against the Cherries was his second league start since then and his first in the second tier.
The Londoner was playing non-league football until he moved up to League Two with Leyton Orient two seasons ago.
He has continued to climb a level each season since joining the Seasiders and his timely tackles were a feature at Bournemouth last Saturday.
Head coach Critchley said: “Marvin was excellent last season and was one of the mainstays of the team until February. He was on such a good run when he got injured.
“He had a good pre-season and can be pleased with his performance on Saturday against a Bournemouth side with really good attacking players.”
