Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley surprises young fans with home visit

Neil Critchley has surprised three Blackpool fans with a special home visit.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The Seasiders boss stopped off for a brew at the home of Tony Fretwell and his two sons.

Taking to social media, the Tangerines supporter shared a photo of the moment.

He wrote: “My neighbour is an ex-Crewe teammate of Neil Critchley, who promised to call for a brew to meet two (three) excited boys as he lives quite close to us.

"He kept his promise. What a really lovely man too. A special moment.”

During his press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Lincoln City, Critchley discussed the visit.

"Chris Lightfoot, who used to be at Crewe with me many years ago, had been in contact with me,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"He said his neighbour was a big Blackpool fan, and that he and his children went to all of the games- and have done so for years.

"They’re going to Lincoln, they’re going to Wolves. They go everywhere. They went to Wembley. It’s great to hear their stories.

"I just popped round to see them, and spent about an hour with them- it was nice, I had a really good time.

"I got a few interesting questions- I like those moments.

"It was interesting to hear a supporters’ side- he put me right on a few things.

"If I can help someone, I just see that as part of football. I don't think anything of it. A friend just asked me to go round, and we just talked about Blackpool in general.”

