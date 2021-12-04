Blackpool given major fitness boost as key figure returns to starting line-up for Luton Town clash

Chris Maxwell returns to the Blackpool side for the first time in two months, having recovered from a torn quadricep.

The 31-year-old, who suffered the setback in the win against Blackburn Rovers at the start of October, replaces Dan Grimshaw in goal.

Maxwell's return is one of three changes from last weekend’s setback at St Andrew’s, with Ryan Wintle and Jerry Yates also returning to the fold.

It sees Callum Connolly and Gary Madine drop down to the substitute’s bench.

There is a further fitness boost with the return of Richard Keogh to the Blackpool bench after an injury lay-off with a calf strain.

But Oliver Casey (ankle), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward all remain sidelined.

Pool, who are without a win in their last five, face a Hatter side that have picked up just one point from their last four.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Dougall, Wintle, Mitchell, Anderson, Dale, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Keogh, Connolly, Carey, Bowler, Lavery

Luton: Shea, Bree, Naismith, Bradley, Adebayo, Mendes-Gomes, Burke, Clark, Campbell, Lansbury, Bell

Subs: Pereira, Isted, Onyedinma, Muskwe, Osho, Mpanzu, Hylton

Referee: Peter Bankes