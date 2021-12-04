Blackpool v Luton Town: Build-up, team news and match updates from Bloomfield Road

Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road today looking to earn their first win in six.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 12:30 pm
The Seasiders have gone five games without a win

Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...

Blackpool v Luton Town - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:22

  • LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Luton Town
  • Seasiders looking for their first win in six
  • Hatters have picked up just one point from their last four outings
Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:22

22 - Off the post!

Demetri Mitchell so close to turning the ball home as he races to meet Reece James' powerful ball across the face of goal.

Closest either side have come so far.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:16

16 - Wide

Elijah Adebayo thinks he’s beaten Chris Maxwell at his near post but his low drive crashes into the side-netting. Close one for the visitors.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:15

15 - Pressure

Luton still looking the more likely to score at the minute. Nathan Jones’ side are playing through the Seasiders a little too easily at the moment.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:09

9 - Wide

Jordan Clark’s low shot deflects wide for a corner. Luton starting well here.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:08

8 - Defending

Luton apply some pressure with a couple of openings in quick succession. James Husband deals with Jordan Clark on the first occasion, before a Luton man fires over from the edge of the box on the follow up.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:08

6 - Touching moment

All four sides of the ground break out in applause for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes following the six-year-old’s tragic death. The supporters then spontaneously get to their feet.

Very touching.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:06

6 - Saved

The ball breaks for Owen Dale in the Luton box and the winger sends a low, drilled effort towards goal which James Shea saves well.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:05

5 - Blustery

The conditions are already playing their part. A goal kick from Luton keeper James Shea gets caught up in the wind and barely reaches the halfway line.

If ever there’s a day to keep the ball on the grass, it’s today.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:03

2 - Harmless

Luton work the ball into the final third, but their eventual delivery into the box is too heavy and it flies behind for a goal kick.

Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, is serenaded by the North Stand on his return to the starting line-up.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:00

KICK OFF

The visitors get this afternoon’s action underway.

Up the mighty Pool!!

