Blackpool v Luton Town: Build-up, team news and match updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road today looking to earn their first win in six.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Blackpool v Luton Town - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:22
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Luton Town
- Seasiders looking for their first win in six
- Hatters have picked up just one point from their last four outings
22 - Off the post!
Demetri Mitchell so close to turning the ball home as he races to meet Reece James' powerful ball across the face of goal.
Closest either side have come so far.
16 - Wide
Elijah Adebayo thinks he’s beaten Chris Maxwell at his near post but his low drive crashes into the side-netting. Close one for the visitors.
15 - Pressure
Luton still looking the more likely to score at the minute. Nathan Jones’ side are playing through the Seasiders a little too easily at the moment.
Jordan Clark’s low shot deflects wide for a corner. Luton starting well here.
8 - Defending
Luton apply some pressure with a couple of openings in quick succession. James Husband deals with Jordan Clark on the first occasion, before a Luton man fires over from the edge of the box on the follow up.
6 - Touching moment
All four sides of the ground break out in applause for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes following the six-year-old’s tragic death. The supporters then spontaneously get to their feet.
Very touching.
6 - Saved
The ball breaks for Owen Dale in the Luton box and the winger sends a low, drilled effort towards goal which James Shea saves well.
5 - Blustery
The conditions are already playing their part. A goal kick from Luton keeper James Shea gets caught up in the wind and barely reaches the halfway line.
If ever there’s a day to keep the ball on the grass, it’s today.
2 - Harmless
Luton work the ball into the final third, but their eventual delivery into the box is too heavy and it flies behind for a goal kick.
Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, is serenaded by the North Stand on his return to the starting line-up.
The visitors get this afternoon’s action underway.
Up the mighty Pool!!