Blackpool frustrated in deadline day search for a midfielder as MK Dons knock back approach

According to Sky Sports, the Seasiders have made a late approach for MK Dons starlet Matt O’Riley.

Neil Critchley’s side had been hoping to wrap up the deal ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, but their offer has been turned down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Riley is now due to remain at Stadium:MK.

The former Fulham youngster is in action tonight for the League One side in their EFL Trophy game against Burton Albion, scoring a second-half own goal.

O’Riley, who has represented England at Under-18 level, joined MK in January of this year after spending six months as a free agent.

Blackpool’s snub comes after a failed approach for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

O'Riley has been with MK since January of this year

The Seasiders lodged a bid in the region of £500,000 for the 25-year-old.

It's unclear whether the offer came before or after Saturday's arrival of fellow midfielder Ryan Wintle, who has joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

Oxford signed midfielder Ben Davis on loan from Fulham this morning, having added Herbie Kane on loan from Barnsley yesterday - sparking fears among Oxford that Brannagan could be set to depart.

But speaking to the Oxford Mail ahead of the U's EFL Trophy game against Cambridge United tonight, Robinson reveals that's not the case.

“By Sunday night we knew he was going to be an Oxford United player,” Robinson said.

“We did turn down a significant bid. We’ve had a few turned down for some of our players, but only one got out there.

“We discussed it, we gave them an opportunity to make a bid but they didn’t make the deadline.

“That wouldn’t be fair to the agent, the player and the club. Everyone completely understood the situation.”

Pool were also linked with a £300,000 move for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Vela last week, but Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said the club hadn’t received a bid.

Critchley’s men are currently short on options in the centre of midfield as a result of long-term injuries to Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles).