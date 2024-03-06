Blackpool fixture amendment announced for game against local rivals- new date and time here
The fixture was initially meant take place on March 23 with a 3pm kick off, but it has now been postponed due to the number of international call-ups for the visitors, which was also the case for the first meeting between the two at Highbury in the first half of the campaign. Cod Army boss Charlie Adam will now make his return to Bloomfield Road on April 9 (K.O. 7.45pm).
After a stint working for Burnley, the 38-year-old took the top job at Highbury back in December, following the dismissal of Lee Johnson- who had only been in charge four months himself after taking over from Celtic legend Scott Brown.
During his playing career, Adam made 98 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 goals. After making the move from Rangers, the midfielder help the Fylde Coast club to the Premier League, before departing for Liverpool in 2011.