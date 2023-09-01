Blackpool youngster Owen Moffat is heading to the Scottish Championship on loan.

The 21-year-old winger, who joined the Seasiders from Celtic last summer, will spend the 2023/24 campaign with Dunfermline Athletic.

Moffat’s time at Bloomfield Road has been spent with the development squad.

Owen Moffat has gone out on loan.

Elsewhere in League One, former Blackpool loanee Elliott Embleton is reportedly close to joining Derby from Sunderland for the season, according to Alan Nixon.