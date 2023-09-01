Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley looks ahead to this weekend's game against Wigan Athletic
The two teams, who were both relegated from the Championship last season, go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
Critchley believes the Seaisders have been unlucky in the first month of the campaign.
“I don’t think we’ve got the points we actually deserve for our performances,” he said.
“There’s been moments that have gone against us in certain games and you need an element of luck.
“That’s not to say we don’t need to improve, because we do, but I understand where we are at- we are trying to change who we are.
“We’re trying to find the formula that will work for us and I know in the long-term it will work for us.
“At the moment it’s not quite happening but I’ve seen lots of encouraging signs.
“The expectation is slightly different this season, so it takes time to adjust to that shift in mentality.
“We know we’re facing a really good opponent this weekend, who have had a strong start.
“It’s a great game for us to do everything we can to win and be the best version of ourselves- which would give us a really nice feeling.
“If we want to win then we need to play well.
“Wigan’s start doesn’t surprise me because they’ve got good players.
“Shaun (Maloney) was there last year and started to implement a way of playing.
“They’ve done a good job over the last few years with their academy- producing players and getting them into the team.
“They’ve got some good experienced players as well.”