Blackpool suffered a narrow defeat right at the death at the weekend as they hosted Swansea City in the Championship.

The Seasiders looked set to claim their first draw of the season before Olivier Ntcham snatched the winner with only minutes left on the clock at Bloomfield Road.

Michael Appleton’s side have now taken four points from their opening three matches and are set to get straight back into the action when they face QPR tomorrow evening.

The London club have the same record as Blackpool so far, after goalkeeper Seny Dieng rescued a point against Sunderland as he scored a last gasp equaliser.

Here are today’s rumours...

• HULL CITY CLOSING IN ON GREEK WINGER

Hull City have reportedly agreed a loan deal to sign Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas. The 28-year-old scored four goals in the Super Lig last season. (Football League World)

• BURTON ALBION MONITORING SHEFF UTD YOUNGSTER

Burton Albion are reportedly targeting Sheffield United teenager William Osula. The Danish forward scored twice in a friendly against the Brewers last month. (Alan Nixon)

• BURNLEY FEE FOR BUNDESLIGA WINGER REVEALED

Burnley are set to pay an initial €3.25m to Stuttgart for winger Darko Churlinov - rising to €5m with bonuses and add-ons. The 22-year-old provided six goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season while on loan at Schalke. (Inside Futbol)

• BLACKPOOL REVIVE INTEREST IN ATTACKER

Blackpool have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk following last season's loan spell at Bloomfield Road. The 24-year-old notched three assists in nine Championship outings for the Seasiders. (Alan Nixon)

• MAN UTD PROSPECT NEARS CHAMPIONSHIP LOAN MOVE

Ethan Laird is closing in on a loan move to QPR after a deal with Watford collapsed. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Swansea City and Bournemouth. (Manchester Evening News)

• SEVILLA RETAIN INTEREST IN BLACKBURN ACE

Sevilla are reportedly the club that have retained the longest-lasting and most serious interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. The likes of Brighton, Leeds United and West Ham have also previously been linked with the Chile international. (Football League World)

• MILLWALL EYE EVERTON TEENAGER

Millwall are reportedly considering a move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon. Derby County are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old forward. (Inside Futbol)

• ROTHERHAM UNITED TARGET NEWLY PROMOTED STRIKER

Rotherham United are said to be chasing Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys after missing out on Ashley Fletcher. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances before joining the Latics last summer. (Alan Nixon)

• LIVERPOOL STARLET NEARING BLACKBURN SWITCH