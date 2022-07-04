Blackpool FC transfer news: Michael Appleton provides update, former Seasiders free to leave Middlesbrough, ex-Pool target joins Stoke City

Championship clubs are continuing to make additions ahead of the curtain raiser on July 30

Blackpool are ‘very close’ to making their first addition of the summer according to head coach Michael Appleton.

That’s what he told The Gazette after Blackpool got their pre-season up and running with a 2-0 win at Southport on Saturday.

Other than the three players released at the end of last season, there’s yet to be an in or out from Bloomfield Road this summer.

Here’s the latest rumours involving the Seasiders and their fellow Championship sides...

1. Former Seasiders free to leave Boro

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed Hayden Coulson, Uche Ikpeazu and Grant Hall are all available for transfer this summer (Northern Echo)

2. Five sides chasing Welsh international

Hull City and Huddersfield Town are among five Championship clubs - alongside Birmingham City, Cardiff City and QPR - interested in Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts (Daily Mail)

3. Burnley eyeing Coventry star

Coventry City star Callum O’Hare is a transfer target for Championship newcomers Burnley, who are reportedly willing to offer ‘top money’ (The Sun)

4. Clarets holding out for £10m for winger

Crystal Palace wants to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley with West Ham also interested but the Clarets want more than the £10m the London clubs are ready to pay (The Sun)

