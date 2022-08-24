Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will be feeling confident heading into this weekend’s clash with Bristol City after coming back from being 3-1 down to Burnley to take a point last time out.

The Seasiders have taken seven points from their opening five matches, while the Robins head to the coast off the back of two successive victories.

Michael Appleton’s side will be without Sonny Carey who was sent off in the latter stages of their trip to Turf Moor - only eight minutes after being subbed on.

Here are today’s rumours...

BLADES CHASING SOUTH AMERICAN SENSATION

Sheffield United are reportedly one of seven clubs interested in signing Deportivo Tachira winger Yerson Chacon. The 18-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)

HULL CITY MONITORING TOTTENHAM YOUNGSTER

Hull City are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Marcel Lavinier after the 21-year-old rejected a new contract at the club. (Football Insider)

BRISTOL CITY JOIN RACE FOR LEAGUE ONE ACE

Bristol City have joined Besiktas and Antalyaspor in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Blackpool previously had a £500k bid turned down for the 21-year-old in earlier this summer. (The 72)

BURNLEY SUFFER BLOW IN STRIKER PURSUIT

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has admitted Metz striker Georges Mikautadze may be out of their price range. The 21-year-old was reportedly the subject of a €2.5m bid from the Clarets but it is believed it will cost them around £4.2m to lure him away from the French club. (LancsLive)

NEWLY PROMOTED CLUBS EYE BLACKPOOL STARLET

Nottingham Forest have been joined by Bournemouth and Fulham in their pursuit of Blackpool winger Josh Bowler. The Seasiders have recently rejected Forest's £2.5m bid for the 23-year-old. (The Express)

WATFORD TO OPEN CONTRACT TALKS WITH IN-DEMAND STAR

Watford are reportedly set to open contract talks with Ismaila Sarr despite continued interest from Premier League clubs. The winger was very close to joining Aston Villa in a £25m deal earlier this week. (The Athletic)

ASTON VILLA EXPRESS INTEREST IN CHAMPIONSHIP STRIKER

Aston Villa have joined a long list of clubs that are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. French club Nice saw their £10m bid knocked back earlier in the summer. (BirminghamLive)

WEST BROM FACE COMPETITION FOR MAN UNITED STARLET

West Brom and Birmingham City have been joined by FC Andorra in their pursuit of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri. The second tier Spanish club have reportedly made a loan offer including an option to buy, with an automatic €25m purchase clause if they are promoted. (L'Equipe)

