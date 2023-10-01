Blackpool claimed their first league away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

A first half penalty from Jordan Rhodes was all that separated the two teams at Oakwell.

The Seasiders were tested defensively throughout, but remained firm at the back to claim the three points.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Blackpool produced a gritty performance to claim their first league win on the road.

There was a clear togetherness in the team, and that was a major factor behind the result.

Everyone was on the same hymn sheet and all worked at a high intensity throughout.

While not being at their best on the ball, they always looked like a threat on the break- which led to the penalty for the first goal.

Great work from Hamilton

Hamilton has been impressive in the last two games for the Seasiders.

In the outings against both Reading and Barnsley he won penalties to give Critchley’s side the lead.

When he is given freedom out wide, he is a nuisance for opposing teams, with his speed proving to be a real asset to Blackpool.

Corey O’Keefe’s challenge on Hamilton in the fixture at Oakwell was clumsy, but it proved to be a reward for sheer determination from the 28-year-old.

After receiving a bit of criticism in the early weeks, he seems to be getting the fans on side now.

Defensive credit

Credit must go to two players in particular for their defensive efforts against Barnsley.

Callum Connolly, who has played in a number of positions already this season, started on the right side of the back three.

In the early stages he made a number of big contributions, including a crucial block to divert a Davante Cole effort away from goal.

Alongside him was Olly Casey, who continued his impressive start to the campaign.

The 23-year-old is a defensive rock, and is seemingly always on hand to clear up at the back for the Seasiders.