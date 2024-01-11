Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' EFL Trophy victory over Burton Albion
Matty Virtue put the Seasiders in front in the early stages of the game, before Marvin Ekpiteta doubled the lead in the second half.
A goal from Dylan Scott proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the visitors, as Neil Critchley’s side saw out the win.
Here’s some of the talking points from the game:
Another solid display
Blackpool have really found their feet in this competition this season. Even when making a number of changes, they have looked comfortable in every match and have been able to manage fixtures well.
Apart from Scott’s second half goal and a couple of moments in the first half, it was a pretty straightforward evening for the Seasiders.
They didn’t need to go up too many gears to overcome the Brewers, and both goals would’ve been pleasing for the coaching staff.
The opener involved well-executed passes from Sonny Carey and Kyle Joseph, before a good finish from Virtue. Meanwhile, the second game from a well-worked corner.
Good opportunities
This competition has provided game time for a number of players this season. Following a busy festive period, Blackpool also have a number of fixtures to contend with this month- meaning the entirety of Critchley’s squad will have a role to play.
Doug Tharme hasn’t featured too regularly this season, so it was good to see him handed a chance against Burton. The same goes for Tashan Oakley-Boothe, who has seen his minutes limited in recent times.
Meanwhile, the fixture provided a chance for Shayne Lavery to make his return from injury, with the striker looking sharp off the bench. Hopefully he will be able to build on those minutes and add an additional threat up top for the Seasiders.
Youngster makes his debut
It was interesting to see Jack Moore recalled for the fixture- less than a week after his loan spell with Chorley had been extended.
The defender looked bright when he came on in the second half, and was involved in a good move that created an opportunity for Lavery.
It’ll be interesting to see if any more chances come his way this month, and if he can provide some real competition.