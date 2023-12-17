Blackpool squandered a first half lead as they were defeated 2-1 by Cambridge United.

Jordan Rhodes had put the Seasiders ahead with his 14th strike of the season, before the home side quickly struck back.

Elias Kachunga’s equaliser and a Gassan Ahadme penalty gave Neil Harris a first home game to remember at the Abbey Stadium.

Here’s some of the talking points from the match:

Defensive lapses prove costly

The Seasiders had put themselves in a good position during the first half, and had a platform to build on.

Unfortunately they were unable to take full advantage- quickly letting their opponents back into the game.

It was far too easy for Cambridge to break for Kachunga’s equaliser, while it was also a similar story in the build-up Adadme’s penalty.

It proved to be a complete contrast to the victory over Carlisle, where they looked assured throughout and were able to manage the game successfully.

Further chances came the way of Cambridge during the second, with Dan Grimshaw making a good save at the beginning of the second half and George Thomas striking an effort against the woodwork when he should’ve been scoring.

The back three didn’t seem to be on the same wavelength and they’ll be extremely frustrated with what they delivered.

Meanwhile, in attack things didn’t click either, and they didn’t really have a standout moment after falling behind.

All I want for Christmas

The deadlock was opened in the 24th minute by you know who, and at this stage it’s not even a surprise anymore.

Cambridge seemed to switch off, as Karamoko Dembele whipped a free kick to the back post, leaving plenty of space for Blackpool’s top scorer.

You simply cannot fall asleep when Rhodes is around, because he always seems to be alert. That was once again proven on this occasion, as he headed home past Jack Stevens.

Another opportunity fell his way after the break, but he put the ball past the post, when by his standards he should’ve been finding the back of the net.

Everyone at Bloomfield Road will be hoping Huddersfield Town don’t recall the striker in January, as it would prove difficult to replace the attributes he brings.

Even in a game where the Seasiders struggled to create much, he was still able to add his name to the scoresheet with a half chance.

The confirmation of his future is certainly number one on the Christmas list.

The return of the skipper

After a cameo off the bench in the win against Carlisle United, Ollie Norburn was back in the Seasiders’ starting line-up.

The midfielder has endured a frustrating period through injury. Initially he was out of action with a neck problem, before suffering a knock to his ribs on his return to action in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Prior to the game at the Abbey Stadium, his substitute appearance against the Cumbrians had been his only outing since picking up that problem at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in November.