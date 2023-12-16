Neil Critchley provides assessment of Blackpool's defeat away to Cambridge United

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the Seasiders with his 14th strike of the season, before goals from Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.

Despite playing against 10 men in the closing moments of the game, the visitors could not come away with anything.

Discussing the defeat, Critchley said: “It’s so frustrating. We grew into the game in the first half and it was us in the ascendancy up in their final third.

"When we scored, if anyone was going to do it at that moment then it was going to be us.

“It’s been an inability of our team this season where we’ve been in a good position and not put our foot to the floor or see the game out. This is a step backwards again.

"At 1-0 we were in control of the game. We were comfortable, but the two goals we conceded were really poor. Both were questionable in terms of the referee’s decision making, but with two passes they’re still through- we were too open in those moments. We gave them a lift and something to hold on to.

"We showed an inability in the second half to create enough meaningful opportunities to get back into the game. It was a disappointing day.

“Our crossing was really poor, we didn't put the ball in the right areas of the goal to make the keeper work.

"The quality wasn’t there other than the free kick and the header at the back post. We had more than enough attacking players on the pitch, but far too many times we got into really good areas and the ball hit the first man or put the ball behind the goal. That allows them to reset and take their time.