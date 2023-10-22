Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greg Leigh’s first half volley was cancelled out by Jordan Rhodes in the 92nd minute.

Neil Critchley’s side grew into the match during the second half, and needed to work hard to come away from the Kassam Stadium with a point.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Jordan Rhodes scored a late equaliser for Blackpool (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Grit and determination

The Seasiders showed a lot of character to claim a draw against the Yellows.

During the first half, it seemed as if they weren’t at the races.

After going into the break 1-0 down, they stepped things up, and looked like the more dominant side.

Despite their performance improving, the next hurdle was finding the back of the net.

At first it seemed as if it would allude them, especially with Rhodes missing two big opportunities in the latter stages.

Nonetheless, the Blackpool striker and the entire team carried on fighting, and more than deserved the point.

Wonderful Rhodes

Rhodes continues to be a key man for the Seasiders.

The 33-year-old’s late equaliser was his eighth goal of the campaign, as he continues to shine in Tangerine.

Perhaps his biggest strength is his resilience.

After missing two chances that he should’ve been doing better with, he was still able to pick himself up to stay alert and make amends.

At the moment the Huddersfield loanee doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon.

Disappointing defending

Oxford were able to take the lead in the 35th minute, with the Seasiders punished for a lack of alertness in the box.

Greg Leigh was left unmarked in the box, and was able to find space to produced a side-footed volley into the bottom corner, after a cross from the right side.

It was a frustrating goal to concede, with the situation easily avoidable.

The Blackpool players in the box just looked static as the Oxford fullback ran onto the ball to provide the finish.